The number of dead has increased in Lviv

In Lviv, the number of people killed in the shelling on July 6, when a Russian rocket hit a high-rise building, has increased — already 10.

The mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi informed about this on the morning of July 7.

Emergency workers are now freeing the deceased from the rubble. This will complete the search and rescue operation.

Another 42 people were injured (three of them were children).

The General Staff also clarified that on July 6, Russia launched not 10, but 11 Kalibr cruise missiles over Ukraine. Air defense shot down seven of them. Three rockets hit Lviv, one rocket hit a private house in Cherkasy region.