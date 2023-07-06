In the Lviv community, all shelters must be open 24 hours a day. This is the decision of the Emergency Situations Commission

After the night rocket attack by the Russians on Lviv, residents of the city complained about at least ten closed shelters. Because of this, the commission on emergency situations decided that all shelters of the Lviv community should be open 24 hours a day.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi writes about this.
According to him, it is impossible to ensure that every vault is opened during an air raid, so they are prohibited from being closed.
The owners of the buildings where there are shelters should choose the responsible people who will work out a scheme on how to guarantee round-the-clock access to the civil protection facilities.
"This decision is final and not subject to discussion," Sadovyi stressed.
- On the night of July 6, the Russians shelled Lviv and hit a residential building. At least five people died, 40 were injured. Debris analysis is ongoing.
- After the June 1 tragedy in Kyiv (three people died due to a closed shelter), inspections of shelters began in the country. In some regions (here is the list), the condition of the shelters was recognized as unsatisfactory. The local authorities were instructed to bring to disciplinary responsibility the officials responsible for this. In general, local and regional administrations should increase the number of shelters (build new ones, build mobile shelters, adapt underground structures) so that 100% of the population has access to them.