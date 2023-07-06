In the Lviv community, all shelters must be open 24 hours a day. This is the decision of the Emergency Situations Commission

After the night rocket attack by the Russians on Lviv, residents of the city complained about at least ten closed shelters. Because of this, the commission on emergency situations decided that all shelters of the Lviv community should be open 24 hours a day.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi writes about this.

According to him, it is impossible to ensure that every vault is opened during an air raid, so they are prohibited from being closed.

The owners of the buildings where there are shelters should choose the responsible people who will work out a scheme on how to guarantee round-the-clock access to the civil protection facilities.

"This decision is final and not subject to discussion," Sadovyi stressed.