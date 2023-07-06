Russia hit a residential building in Lviv, there are casualties

The Russian army shelled Lviv at night. A critical infrastructure object was damaged, and a residential building was also directly hit.

This was announced on the morning of July 6 by the cityʼs mayor Andriy Sadovy, the head of the regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi and minister of internal affairs Ihor Klymenko.

At least four people died, nine others were injured, seven people were rescued. The search operation is ongoing.

In the building, the third and fourth floors in two entrances were destroyed.

Ігор Клименко / Telegram

Andriy Sadovyi said that this attack is the biggest attack on Lvivʼs civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. More than 50 apartments were destroyed.

Later, the Air Force clarified that Lviv was attacked with Kalibr missiles. The launches were from the Black Sea. The Air Defense shot down 7 out of 10 missiles.