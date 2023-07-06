Ministry of Internal Affairs: During the night attack on Lviv, at least 10 shelters were closed in the city

At least 10 shelters were closed in Lviv during the night attack.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on July 6.
The police of the Lviv region opened criminal proceedings under Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — leaving in danger. Klymenko emphasized that the culprits should be brought to justice.
- After the June 1 tragedy in Kyiv (three people died due to a closed shelter), inspections of shelters began in the country. In rural areas (here is the list), the condition of shelters was recognized as unsatisfactory. The local authorities were instructed to bring to disciplinary responsibility the officials responsible for this. In general, local and regional administrations should increase the number of shelters (build new ones, build mobile shelters, adapt underground structures) so that 100% of the population has access to them.