The Commission of the Ministry of Culture found portraits of Russian emperors in the Lavra

The commission of the Ministry of Culture, which works in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, found portraits of Russian emperors in one of the rooms.
This was reported by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko on July 6.
The Commission of the Ministry of Culture today inspected and sealed three premises of the Lower Lavra — buildings number 70 (the residence of Metropolitan Onufriy), 69 and 71. Tkachenko noted that the UOC MP completely ignored sanitary and fire regulations in these buildings.
- On March 10, 2023, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" announced that, effective March 29, it was terminating the agreement with the Holy Dormition Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine on the free use of buildings located on the territory of the reserve. The warning concerns the buildings of the Lower Lavra, where the menʼs monastery is located. In the Upper Lavra, the UOC MP used the Assumption Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church, but the contract for their lease expired on December 31, 2022, and was not renewed. These two temples were returned to state management on January 5.
- On March 30, the Lavra was returned to state management, and on April 14, the reserve received a new head — Maksym Ostapenko, the former head of the "Khortytsia" reserve.
- On April 25, the Commercial Court of Kyiv forbade obstructing the work of the commission in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.