The Commission of the Ministry of Culture found portraits of Russian emperors in the Lavra

The commission of the Ministry of Culture, which works in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, found portraits of Russian emperors in one of the rooms.

This was reported by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko on July 6.

The Commission of the Ministry of Culture today inspected and sealed three premises of the Lower Lavra — buildings number 70 (the residence of Metropolitan Onufriy), 69 and 71. Tkachenko noted that the UOC MP completely ignored sanitary and fire regulations in these buildings.