Minister Tkachenko: The court forbade obstructing the work of the commission in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Commercial Court of Kyiv decided to ensure the smooth operation of the state commission in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The commission deals with the evaluation and acceptance and transfer of state property.

The Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko told about this on the air of the telethon.

"We have a decision of the Economic Court of Kyiv to secure the lawsuit, one of our demands has been satisfied that no one interferes with the ministryʼs work until the courtʼs decision becomes legally binding, before the reserveʼs main lawsuit is considered. I think that from now on, there will be no excesses during the work of the commission," he noted.

According to him, now at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra "dialogue continues" between the commission and representatives of the UOC MP.