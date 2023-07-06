Kyrylo Budanov stated that the threat to the nuclear power plant is decreasing

The head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with The Times that the threat of a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is decreasing.

He stated this in an interview for the British newspaper The Times.

"We are taking certain actions in this area — both public and non-public, and I think that now the danger of an artificial man-made disaster is gradually decreasing," Budanov noted.

On July 4, the Armed Forces officially announced the possible preparation of a provocation in the near future on the territory of the ZNPP, which has been occupied by the Russians since March 2022. Russia plans to accuse Ukraine of shelling the station. On the same day, Zelensky said that Russia had installed objects similar to explosives on the roofs of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.