The Defense Forces are having success in the area of Klishchiivka in the Bakhmut direction

The Defense Forces are successful as a result of the offensive in the area of Klishchiivka in the direction of Bakhmut. This was reported by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on the morning of July 5.

To the north and south of the city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops continue to pressurize the Russians and drive them out of the captured lines.

"In the Klishchiivka area, they have partial success, they are taking hold of the boundaries they have reached," Andriy Kovalev noted.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions.

As for Russian losses, during the day of July 4, the Defense Forces destroyed 670 invaders (231,700 since the beginning of the war), 36 artillery systems, 9 armored combat vehicles and 12 drones.