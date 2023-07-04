The Commission of the Ministry of Culture came to the Lavra to seal the released cases, but the faithful and priests did not let it in

The commission of the Ministry of Culture arrived at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on July 4 to check and seal the buildings of the Lower Lavra, which are not involved in the religious activities of the monastery — these are five objects.

The Ministry informed about this on July 4.

Believers of the UOC MP gathered under the walls of the premises. "Radio Svoboda" writes that the priests and believers are again not allowing the commission.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Перший Козацький / Facebook

The police have already arrived. The representatives of the monastery wanted to write a statement to the representatives of the reserve, but the law enforcement officers refused them.