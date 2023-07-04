The Commission of the Ministry of Culture came to the Lavra to seal the released cases, but the faithful and priests did not let it in

The commission of the Ministry of Culture arrived at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on July 4 to check and seal the buildings of the Lower Lavra, which are not involved in the religious activities of the monastery — these are five objects.
The Ministry informed about this on July 4.
Believers of the UOC MP gathered under the walls of the premises. "Radio Svoboda" writes that the priests and believers are again not allowing the commission.
The police have already arrived. The representatives of the monastery wanted to write a statement to the representatives of the reserve, but the law enforcement officers refused them.
- On March 10, 2023, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" informed that, effective March 29, it was terminating the agreement with the Holy Dormition Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine on the free use of buildings located on the territory of the reserve. The warning concerns the buildings of the Lower Lavra, where the menʼs monastery is located. In the Upper Lavra, the UOC MP used the Assumption Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church, but the contract for their lease expired on December 31, 2022, and was not renewed. These two temples were returned to state management on January 5.
- On March 30, the Lavra was returned to state management, and on April 14, the reserve received a new head Maksym Ostapenko, the former head of the "Khortytsia" reserve.
- On April 25, the Commercial Court of Kyiv forbade obstructing the work of the commission in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.