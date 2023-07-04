Latvia partially resumed issuing visas to Russians

From July 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia will resume accepting visa applications from citizens of Russia. This decision was made after assessing the security situation and consultations with neighboring countries and regional partners.

This was reported to Delfi by the press service of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Family members of citizens and non-citizens of Latvia (spouses, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, as well as dependents), family members of citizens of EU countries, the European Economic Area or Switzerland, as well as people entering the country, can apply for a visa. for humanitarian purposes — for example, in case of a serious illness of a loved one or participation in a funeral, as well as in cases where there is a threat to a personʼs safety or life.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia emphasized that each application for a visa will be considered individually, and the applicant must provide documentary evidence of belonging to the above-mentioned categories.