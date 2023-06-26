Latvia completely stops issuing any visas to Russians

Latvia completely stops issuing any visas to citizens of the Russian Federation due to the "unpredictable development of internal political events in Russia."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia announced this on June 26.
Applications for visas, which the representative offices accepted and began to process by June 25, will be considered. Later — no.
- On June 24, when the mutiny was still going on in Russia, Latvian President Edgar Rinkevich announced that the country would not issue humanitarian or other visas to Russians "in connection with the events in Russia." At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stopped considering visas for Russians who wanted to leave against the background of the rebellion.