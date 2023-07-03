Russia has concentrated more than 180,000 occupiers in the two eastern directions

Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated on the telethon that Russia has concentrated 180,000 occupiers in the Lyman-Kupiansk and Bakhmut directions.

More than 120,000 Russian troops are stationed in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, others in the Bakhmut region.

Among them are airborne troops, mechanized units, units of the so-called combat army reserve, territorial troops and assault companies "Storm Z" (people with a criminal past are recruited there).

As Cherevaty noted, the Russians have been attacking the Lyman-Kupiansk direction for several months and are actively shelling it with artillery. However, there is no major offensive announced by Russia on the entire front line.