General Staff: Russia lost almost 800 occupiers per day. What is the situation at the front

46 clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops during the day. During this time, Russia lost 790 invaders and ten tanks.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.
On the Lyman direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Nevsky and south of Dibrova of the Luhansk region and on the Bakhmut direction — in the Bohdanivka district of the Donetsk region.
The Russian occupiers are also continuing their offensive on Avdiivka and Maryinka, but they are not succeeding. They are defending themselves in the Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out ten strikes on areas where Russian personnel are concentrated, two on anti-aircraft missile complexes and one on a control post.
Units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, four areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, 27 artillery pieces in firing positions, an air defense device, two EW stations, and another important enemy object.
Along with this, the occupiers lost 20 armored combat vehicles, 22 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks, and three more units of special equipment.
- The offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues in the Melitopol, Berdyansk, and Bakhmut directions. It is successful.
- On June 26, fighters of the 31st separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk region under Ukrainian control.
- The defense forces knocked out the Russians from the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. The military defeated the third battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.
- On June 24, the Ministry of Defense officially announced the beginning of an offensive in the east in several directions at the same time — in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yagidny, Klishchiivka, and Kurdyumivka. There is progress in all directions.
- The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues. The defense forces have already liberated eight settlements in the south: Pyatikhatky, Lobkovo, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne, and also occupied several positions near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, which have been under occupation since 2014.
- On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that progress in the counteroffensive is "slower than desired." According to him, the counteroffensive is not easy because the Russians mined 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.