General Staff: Russia lost almost 800 occupiers per day. What is the situation at the front

46 clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops during the day. During this time, Russia lost 790 invaders and ten tanks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Lyman direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Nevsky and south of Dibrova of the Luhansk region and on the Bakhmut direction — in the Bohdanivka district of the Donetsk region.

The Russian occupiers are also continuing their offensive on Avdiivka and Maryinka, but they are not succeeding. They are defending themselves in the Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out ten strikes on areas where Russian personnel are concentrated, two on anti-aircraft missile complexes and one on a control post.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, four areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, 27 artillery pieces in firing positions, an air defense device, two EW stations, and another important enemy object.

Along with this, the occupiers lost 20 armored combat vehicles, 22 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks, and three more units of special equipment.