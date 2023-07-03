Ministry of Defense: The situation in the Bakhmut region has worsened again

In the direction of Bakhmut, the situation worsened again. Now there is a duel for seizing the initiative.
This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar.
According to her, control over the same positions can be lost and restored twice a day.
"The enemy actively reacts to all our actions and creates three lines of defense in threatening directions," the deputy minister of defense added.
On the southern flank, in the area of Klishchiivka, the Defense Forces are advancing, and on the northern flank, fighting continues.
In Bakhmut itself, the Russians are trying to disrupt logistics and inflict maximum losses on the Defense Forces, but the defenders do not allow the enemy to move through the city and hit the positions of the occupiers with fire.
- Over the past week, the Defense Forces have liberated 9 square kilometers of territory in the east, and 28 in the south.
- On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that progress in the counteroffensive is "slower than we would like." According to him, the counteroffensive is not easy because the Russians mined 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi said that he was annoyed when they said that the counteroffensive started more slowly than expected. The troops advance every day, even if it is only 500 meters.