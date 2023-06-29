The appeal released the guard of the polyclinic, who did not open the shelter in Kyiv on June 1, under night house arrest

The Kyiv Court of Appeal released the watchman of Polyclinic No. 3 Vadym Moshkin under night house arrest. It was he who did not open the shelter during the shelling of the capital on June 1.

This is reported by "Suspilne".

According to the watchmanʼs lawyer, the suspicion is unfounded, as it is alleged that officially the watchman should not have opened the vault:

"There is an order that Moshkin is obliged to open the vault, but he was never informed of this order. The speed of events was also not taken into account. Moshkin had only 5 minutes to open the door. He didnʼt hear the air raid alarm at first. The administration did not organize the premises in any way so that he heard the alarm," explained the lawyer.

Vadim Moshkin himself admitted his guilt: "I have to be responsible for what happened. Now is such a time that you canʼt be an outsider."

On June 3, the court arrested Moshkin, and the first deputy head of the Desnyansky District State Administration Iryna Alekseenko, the head of the polyclinic Oleh Shuhalevych, and his deputy for technical issues Vasyl Desik were sent under house arrest. Then the Presidentʼs Office promised to find out why the guard was punished more severely than the heads of the polyclinic.