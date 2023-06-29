Poland will additionally strengthen the eastern border due to the presence of “Wagnerians” in Belarus

Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Jarosław Kaczyński announced the strengthening of the countryʼs eastern border. This decision was taken in response to the alleged arrival of the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries to Belarus.
Wprost writes about it.
"We have, at least potentially, a new situation in Belarus with the presence of the PMC ʼWagnerʼ. According to the data that we have now, we can assume that there will be about 8 thousand soldiers. This is dangerous for Ukraine, it is also potentially dangerous for Lithuania, and it can be dangerous for us," Kaczynski noted.
According to him, the number of military and border guards will be increased at the border, who will be there constantly, and more fences and fortifications will be added, which will protect the border in case of an attack. Both permanent and temporary structures will be built there.
- In the fall of 2021, Poland decided to build a fence on the border with Belarus. This is how the country is fighting the influx of illegal migrants who tried to cross the border en masse from Belarus in the summer of 2021.
- On May 22, 2023, the spokesman of the Minister-coordinator of Polandʼs special services Stanislav Zharyn, accused the special services of Russia and Belarus of supporting illegal migrants who storm the border and attack Polish border guards.
- On June 15, Poland completed the construction of an electronic barrier on the border with Belarus.
- After the mutiny organized by the leader of the PMC "Wagner" Communist Party in Russia and negotiations with Alexander Lukashenko, it became known that Prigozhin would go to Belarus (Ukraine was assured that there was no threat of an attack by the Wagnerians from the north).
- The Belarusian service "Radio Liberty" published satellite images of a possible field camp of the "Wagnerians" in the village of Tsel (about 90 km from Minsk).