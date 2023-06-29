Poland will additionally strengthen the eastern border due to the presence of “Wagnerians” in Belarus

Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Jarosław Kaczyński announced the strengthening of the countryʼs eastern border. This decision was taken in response to the alleged arrival of the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries to Belarus.

Wprost writes about it.

"We have, at least potentially, a new situation in Belarus with the presence of the PMC ʼWagnerʼ. According to the data that we have now, we can assume that there will be about 8 thousand soldiers. This is dangerous for Ukraine, it is also potentially dangerous for Lithuania, and it can be dangerous for us," Kaczynski noted.

According to him, the number of military and border guards will be increased at the border, who will be there constantly, and more fences and fortifications will be added, which will protect the border in case of an attack. Both permanent and temporary structures will be built there.