Poland has completed the construction of an electronic barrier on the border with Belarus, the Border Service of Poland reported.

The electronic system operates along the entire border — on 206 kilometers of territory. There has also been a physical fence there for a year.

Last summer, a physical obstacle was completed on the border with Belarus — a 5.5-meter fence made of steel spans with barbed wire. This fence stretches for 186 kilometers. The electronic barrier also covers those areas where there is no fence.

The cost of the electronic fence is approximately 1.6 billion zlotys (14.49 billion hryvnias).