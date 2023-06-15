Poland completed the electronic fence on the border with Belarus

Poland has completed the construction of an electronic barrier on the border with Belarus, the Border Service of Poland reported.
The electronic system operates along the entire border — on 206 kilometers of territory. There has also been a physical fence there for a year.
Last summer, a physical obstacle was completed on the border with Belarus — a 5.5-meter fence made of steel spans with barbed wire. This fence stretches for 186 kilometers. The electronic barrier also covers those areas where there is no fence.
The cost of the electronic fence is approximately 1.6 billion zlotys (14.49 billion hryvnias).
- The crisis with illegal migrants from Belarus began after the sanctions of the European Union and a number of Western countries in December 2021. Officials of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are sure that the flow of migrants was part of a hybrid war against the EU by the authorities of Belarus and the Russian Federation. Polish special services provided evidence that the border assault was directed by the general of the border service of Belarus, Podlinyov.
- In the fall of 2021, Poland decided to build a fence on the border with Belarus. This is how the country is fighting the influx of illegal migrants who tried to cross the border en masse from Belarus in the summer of 2021. The total cost of the project, including technical equipment, will reach 1.6 billion zlotys (11.2 billion hryvnias).
- On May 22, 2023, the spokesman of the Minister-coordinator of Polandʼs special services, Stanisław Żaryn, accused the special services of Russia and Belarus of supporting illegal migrants who storm the border and attack Polish border guards.