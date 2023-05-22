Poland accused Russia and Belarus of supporting illegal migrants who attack border guards

Stanislav Zharyn, the spokesman for the coordinator of the special services of Poland, accused the special services of Russia and Belarus of supporting illegal migrants who storm the border and attack Polish border guards.

He wrote about it on Twitter.

"There are repeated attacks on patrols of the border guarding the border with Belarus. Attempts to storm the border have become much more frequent. Belarusian and Russian special services are better at organizing and managing foreigners. Officials of the special services of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation are again on the front line," Zharyn noted.

In his opinion, the launch of an illegal migration route against NATO was part of Russiaʼs aggression against the West.

"The hybrid operation against Poland continues. Russia remains the main beneficiary of actions against Europe," he added.