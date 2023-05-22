Poland accused Russia and Belarus of supporting illegal migrants who attack border guards

Stanislav Zharyn, the spokesman for the coordinator of the special services of Poland, accused the special services of Russia and Belarus of supporting illegal migrants who storm the border and attack Polish border guards.
He wrote about it on Twitter.
"There are repeated attacks on patrols of the border guarding the border with Belarus. Attempts to storm the border have become much more frequent. Belarusian and Russian special services are better at organizing and managing foreigners. Officials of the special services of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation are again on the front line," Zharyn noted.
In his opinion, the launch of an illegal migration route against NATO was part of Russiaʼs aggression against the West.
"The hybrid operation against Poland continues. Russia remains the main beneficiary of actions against Europe," he added.
- The crisis with illegal migrants from Belarus began after the sanctions of the European Union and a number of Western countries in December 2021. Officials of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are sure that the flow of migrants was part of a hybrid war against the EU by the authorities of Belarus and the Russian Federation. Polish special services provided evidence that the border assault was directed by the general of the border service of Belarus, Podlinyov.
- In the fall of 2021, Poland decided to build a wall on the border with Belarus. In this way, the country is fighting the influx of illegal migrants who tried to cross the border en masse from Belarus in the summer of 2021. The total cost of the project, including technical equipment, will reach 1.6 billion zlotys (11.2 billion hryvnias).
- On May 1, 2023, the representative of the Polish border guard, Anna Michalska, reported that Poland is completing the construction of a protective wall on the border with Belarus — 206 km of the protective barrier has already been erected. 150 m remain to be completed.