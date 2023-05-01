Poland is completing the construction of a protective wall on the border with Belarus — 206 km of the protective barrier has already been erected. 150 m remain to be completed.
This was reported by Polska Agencja Prasowa with reference to the representative of the Polish border guard, Anna Michalska.
"On the border with Belarus, 206 km of the barrier, equipped with video cameras and motion sensors, have already been put into operation, only 150 m remain to be completed," she said.
The construction will be finished in the summer, when the Narev River will return to its course and the flooding of the territory will come to nothing.
The protective wall, consisting of a metal mesh, is supposed to protect the territory of Poland from the penetration of illegal migrants from Belarus. Before the cameras were launched, border guards could not name the exact number of violators in groups trying to enter Poland at night. Now, thanks to the monitoring system, the number of people in the group can be accurately determined.
- In the fall of 2021, Poland decided to build a wall on the border with Belarus. In this way, the country is fighting the influx of illegal migrants who tried to cross the border en masse from Belarus in the summer of 2021. The total cost of the project, including technical equipment, will reach 1.6 billion zlotys (11.2 billion hryvnias).
- The crisis with illegal migrants from Belarus began after the sanctions of the European Union and a number of Western countries in December 2021. Officials of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are sure that the flow of migrants was part of a hybrid war against the EU by the authorities of Belarus and the Russian Federation. Polish special services provided evidence that the border assault was directed by the general of the border service of Belarus, Podlinyov.