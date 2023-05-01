Poland is completing the construction of a protective wall on the border with Belarus — 206 km of the protective barrier has already been erected. 150 m remain to be completed.

This was reported by Polska Agencja Prasowa with reference to the representative of the Polish border guard, Anna Michalska.

"On the border with Belarus, 206 km of the barrier, equipped with video cameras and motion sensors, have already been put into operation, only 150 m remain to be completed," she said.

The construction will be finished in the summer, when the Narev River will return to its course and the flooding of the territory will come to nothing.

The protective wall, consisting of a metal mesh, is supposed to protect the territory of Poland from the penetration of illegal migrants from Belarus. Before the cameras were launched, border guards could not name the exact number of violators in groups trying to enter Poland at night. Now, thanks to the monitoring system, the number of people in the group can be accurately determined.