President Zelensky supported the legalization of cannabis-based medicines

President Volodymyr Zelensky supported the legalization of medical cannabis in Ukraine. He stated this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

According to him, it is important to use the worldʼs best practices in physical and mental rehabilitation in Ukraine, "no matter how difficult or unusual they may seem to us."

"So that all our citizens, Ukrainian men and women, do not have to endure the pain, stress and trauma of war, in particular, we must finally honestly legalize cannabis-based medicine for everyone who needs it," Zelensky emphasized.

And he added that for this there should be special scientific research and controlled Ukrainian production.