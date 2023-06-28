The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk has increased to 10. 61 people were injured

In the evening of June 27, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the center of Kramatorsk. During the search and rescue operation, as of 11:30 on June 28, it became known about 10 dead and 61 wounded.
The National Police writes about it.
Three children were among the dead: a 17-year-old girl and 14-year-old sisters. An eight-month-old baby is injured, but there is no threat to his life.
Bomb technicians, investigators, criminologists, operatives, paramedics, and patrol officers are currently working at the site of the Russian attack.
- At 7:32 p.m. on June 27, the Russian occupiers struck the center of Kramatorsk, targeting a public catering establishment near where there was a large crowd of people. According to SBU, an agent of the Russian special services, an employee of a local gas transportation company, told the Russians that there were many visitors in the central cafe. SBU believes that he corrected the Russian missile strike.
- The occupiers also shelled the private sector of the village of Bilenke in the Kramatorsk district, wounding five local residents who were at home in the evening.