8 people died in Kramatorsk due to a Russian missile strike. 56 were injured

As of 07:00 on June 28 in Kramatorsk, the bodies of 8 dead people were recovered from the rubble of the destroyed cafe building. Among them are three children, two born in 2008 and 2011.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service.
56 people were injured, including a child born in 2022. Three people were saved.
The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
- At 7:32 p.m. on June 27, the Russian occupiers struck the center of Kramatorsk, targeting a public catering establishment near where there was a large crowd of people.
- The occupiers also shelled the private sector of the village of Bilenke in the Kramatorsk district, wounding five local residents who were at home in the evening.