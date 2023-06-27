Electronic access to shelters was tested in Kyiv

An electronic shelter access system was installed and tested at one of the civil defense facilities in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) writes about this.

The door to the vault can be opened in four ways:

automatically when an air alert is announced in the city;

remotely by the dispatcher through intercom communication;

with a physical "key", as from an intercom;

through a pin code generated in the Telegram chatbot "Bomb Vaults of Kyiv".

All options work independently of each other. If the power goes out, the system will back up with its own battery. As for the dispatcher, he can not only open doors, but also maintain voice communication with storage visitors, monitor system health, call technical support, etc.

To exit the closed storage, you need to raise your hand to the touch button.

The KCMA notes that the creation and installation of such a system requires time and money, but there are plans to provide other shelters with electronic access to them.