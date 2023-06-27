Electronic access to shelters was tested in Kyiv

An electronic shelter access system was installed and tested at one of the civil defense facilities in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.
The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) writes about this.
The door to the vault can be opened in four ways:
- automatically when an air alert is announced in the city;
- remotely by the dispatcher through intercom communication;
- with a physical "key", as from an intercom;
- through a pin code generated in the Telegram chatbot "Bomb Vaults of Kyiv".
All options work independently of each other. If the power goes out, the system will back up with its own battery. As for the dispatcher, he can not only open doors, but also maintain voice communication with storage visitors, monitor system health, call technical support, etc.
To exit the closed storage, you need to raise your hand to the touch button.
The KCMA notes that the creation and installation of such a system requires time and money, but there are plans to provide other shelters with electronic access to them.
- On the night of June 1, Russia launched another missile attack on the capital. Three people died, including one child. All of them could not get into the shelter of the polyclinic in the Desnyansky district — it was locked. President Zelensky promised that "the reaction will be firm" and added that "there may be a knockout." The heads of the districts of Kyiv called on Klitschko to give up one of the positions — either mayor or head of the Kyiv State City Administration (KCSA), which he holds. Klitschko said that there is a military administration in Kyiv headed by Serhiy Popko. It is responsible for the safety of citizens in wartime and reports not to the mayor, but to the president.
- On June 10, the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said that all shelters in Kyiv were checked and only 15% of them were suitable for use without significant comments. The KCMA accused the government of manipulation and stated that 65% of the shelters in the capital are suitable for use.