“Ukrzaliznytsia” appoints an additional train on the route Kyiv — Lviv

"Ukrzaliznytsia" appointed additional train No. 191/192 on the most popular domestic route Kyiv — Lviv due to high demand.

The press service of the national carrier writes about it.

The train will depart from Kyiv on the "peak" dates: June 30, July 1, 2, 8 and 15 at 07:05. It will arrive in Lviv at 14:49. In the return direction, the train will depart on June 30, July 1, 2, 8 and 15 at 2:37 p.m. and arrive in the capital at 10:27 p.m.

The new train has air conditioning, a conductor call button and an alarm inside the compartment. Tickets are already available in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, in chatbots, on the website, and at station ticket offices.

The additional train will also be a convenient option for transferring passengers from Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv.