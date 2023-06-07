“Ukrzaliznytsia” appoints an additional summer train “Kyiv — Odesa”

The national carrier "Ukrzaliznytsia" appoints an additional train No. 248/247 connecting Odesa — Kyiv, the press service writes.

The train will start running from Odesa on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from June 11. Departure at 17:11, and arrival in Kyiv at 08:53. In the return direction, the train will depart for the first time on June 12 and will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays — it will leave Kyiv at 5:14 p.m. and arrive in Odesa at 9:12 a.m.

The route of the additional train adds new connections to Cherkasy with Odesa and Kyiv, and for residents of Balta, Lyubashivka, Pervomaisk-on-Buh, Novomyrhorod, Kapitanivka, Palmyra and other stations — with the capital.

Tickets can already be bought in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, on the website, in the chat-bot and at the ticket offices of the stations.