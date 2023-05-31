“Ukrzaliznytsia” launches test train Kyiv — Warsaw with 14 standard cars

On May 31, a test train consisting of 14 standard "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) cars left Kyiv for Warsaw. This will increase the volume of passenger traffic.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the UZ.

Coordination by the Polish side of the standard UZ carriages will increase the offer of seats for the direct connection between Kyiv and Warsaw by almost three times.

The direct flight Kyiv — Warsaw — Kyiv is one of the most popular destinations. Every day, more than 3 000 requests from passengers for tickets to this direction are registered in the UZ application alone — this is 10 times more than the offered seats.

The reason for this is the limited number of seats in carriages plying in this direction. Currently, Polish railway operators allow only special "narrower" RIC carriages with three-seater compartments on the route Kyiv — Warsaw. Whereas standard UZ passenger cars have four-seater compartments.