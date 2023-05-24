“Ukrzaliznytsia” returns the “Intercity+” train on the Kyiv — Dnipro — Zaporizhzhia route

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, "Ukrzaliznytsia" is resuming flights of the high-speed train "Intercity+" 732/731 on the route Kyiv — Dnipro — Zaporizhzhia.

The press service of the national carrier writes about it.

From June 10, the Hyundai Rotem train will depart Kyiv at 06:35 a.m. daily, arrive in Dnipro at 12:57 p.m., and arrive in Zaporizhzhia at 2:25 p.m. Return direction: departure from Zaporizhzhia at 2:45 p.m., Dnipro at 4:04 p.m., Kyiv at 10:15 p.m.

Tickets for this flight will appear in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, messengers and at ticket offices in the near future.