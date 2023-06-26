“Verstka”: In Belarus, they started building training camps for the PMC “Wagner”

In Belarus, in the town of Osypovych(Mogilev region) a camp for 8 000 soldiers of the "Wagner Military Command" is being built.
This was reported by the Russian publication "Verstka" with reference to sources.
"We are working, we are already working today. The task is to [build] by lunchtime tomorrow," the source said. The area of the camp will be 24 000 square meters.
According to the interlocutor of the publication in the forestry of the region, there will be several camps.
The publicationʼs source, close to the leadership of the Mogilev region, confirmed that the authorities have an order to build a camp for "Wagnerians" in the region.
The information that the mercenaries will be sent to Belarus was confirmed by their relatives. One of them informed the journalists that the units of militants remaining in Rostov-on-Don will be sent to Belarus. Another interlocutor of the publication said that her husband, who was in Rostov on June 24, informed her about the shipment to Belarus "most likely", but did not contact her again.
- On the evening of June 23, the founder of the Russian PMC Wagner Yevhen Pryhozhyn accused the Russian military of hitting the mercenary rear camp, "a huge number of fighters died." The command for the destruction of the PMC "Wagner" was allegedly given by Chief of the General Staff Valerii Herasimov after a meeting with Defense Minister Serhiy Shoihu. Pryhozhyn informed about the beginning of the "march of justice", took control of Rostovʼs military facilities, in particular, the airfield, and the "Wagnerians" began to move towards Moscow.
- On the evening of June 24, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko agreed with Pryhozhyn "about the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia." Then Pryhozhyn informed that they were disbanding the columns and returning to the field camps. After that, it became known that Pryhozhyn would go to Belarus (Ukraine was assured that there was no threat of an attack by the "Wagnerians" from the north ).