Presidentʼs Office: The Russians tried to hit the dam in Kryvyi Rih with Kinzhals

The Russian army tried to hit the dam in Kryvyi Rih with Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak informed about this on June 22.

When exactly this happened, he does not specify.

"Russia is not capable of holding Energodar in the medium term, and is therefore considering a large-scale terrorist attack on the ZNPP to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive and create an uninhabited sanitary gray zone fixed for years to come as part of the territorial status quo without a ceasefire. This strategy also includes the attempts of the "Kinzhals" to hit the dam in Kryvyi Rih," Podolyak noted.

Currently, the Russians are additionally mining the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, including the cooling pools.