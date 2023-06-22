Presidentʼs Office: The Russians tried to hit the dam in Kryvyi Rih with Kinzhals

The Russian army tried to hit the dam in Kryvyi Rih with Kinzhal ballistic missiles.
The adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak informed about this on June 22.
When exactly this happened, he does not specify.
"Russia is not capable of holding Energodar in the medium term, and is therefore considering a large-scale terrorist attack on the ZNPP to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive and create an uninhabited sanitary gray zone fixed for years to come as part of the territorial status quo without a ceasefire. This strategy also includes the attempts of the "Kinzhals" to hit the dam in Kryvyi Rih," Podolyak noted.
Currently, the Russians are additionally mining the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, including the cooling pools.
- On September 14-16, 2022, the dam of the Karachun Reservoir, which is located near Kryvyi Rih, was already struck. This reservoir is the main source of water supply for Kryvyi Rih.
- On the night of June 22, the Russians launched three X-47 "Kinzhal" missiles and three X-22 cruise missiles at a target in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but they did not reach the target.
- On June 20, the head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia had mined the cooling pond at the ZNPP, on June 21, the IAEA said that no mines were found in the cooling pond, but there are mines outside the plant, as well as in certain places inside (the Russians explained this as "defense purpose"). On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is preparing a terrorist attack with the release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.