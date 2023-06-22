The Air Force: The occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with Kinzhal missiles, X-22 and Shahed drones

On the night of June 22, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with X-22, X-47 Kinzhal missiles and Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Russian aviation launched three X-47 Kinzhal missiles, three X-22 cruise missiles and four Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Three drones were shot down, and the missiles did not reach their targets in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russians launched X-22 missiles from Tu-22m3 bombers from the Azov Sea. X-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles flew from the MiG-31K.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України