At night, Russia hit Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and Odesa region hit with drones

At night, the Russians attacked the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region — the residential sector was affected.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak.

10 private houses, outbuildings, garages and cars were damaged. Gas, water and power grids were broken, but there were no casualties.

The Russian army opened fire three times in the Nikopol district, but no people were injured either.

On the night of June 22, Russian troops attacked the south of Ukraine with Iranian drones, three of them destroyed the air defense forces, and the fourth hit a warehouse in Odesa.

The head of the Civic Council under the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk informed about this.