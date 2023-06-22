Ukraine received another €1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance from the EU

The European Union has paid Ukraine another tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion.
This was written by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
According to her, the European Union wants to help Ukraine maintain the proper functioning of all services and infrastructure when the country is at war.
This is the fifth tranche of aid, the total amount of which is €18 billion.
- The previous tranche was sent to Ukraine on May 29, it also amounted to €1.5 billion. Before that, there was a tranche on May 25 — also €1.5 billion.
- Ukraine received the first tranche of macro-financial aid from the European Union in January. It amounted to €3 billion. The second was for €1.5 billion and arrived in March.