The European Union provides another €1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The Deputy Chairman of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis informed that the European Union provides Ukraine with the fourth tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion.

Regular assistance from the European Union in the form of these tranches helps Ukraine to finance civil servantsʼ salaries, pensions, and infrastructure repairs.

In total, this year the EU transferred €7.5 billion to Ukraine from a package of macro-financial assistance worth €18 billion.