The European Union provides another €1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The Deputy Chairman of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis informed that the European Union provides Ukraine with the fourth tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion.
Regular assistance from the European Union in the form of these tranches helps Ukraine to finance civil servantsʼ salaries, pensions, and infrastructure repairs.
In total, this year the EU transferred €7.5 billion to Ukraine from a package of macro-financial assistance worth €18 billion.
- The previous tranche was sent to Ukraine on April 25, it also amounted to €1.5 billion.
- Ukraine received the first tranche of macro-financial aid from the European Union in January. It amounted to €3 billion. The second was for €1.5 billion and arrived in March.