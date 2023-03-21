The EU paid Ukraine the second tranche of macro-financial assistance

The European Union (EU) paid Ukraine the second tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion from the total package in the amount of €18 billion.

This was reported by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"Together we are writing the future of Ukraine in the EU," she emphasized.

Ukraine received the first tranche of macro-financial aid from the EU — €3 billion — in January. Kyiv received it without any conditions. However, according to the agreements, Ukraine will receive the next €15 billion only if it fulfills its obligations.