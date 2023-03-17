The EU informed the payment of the second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

Next week, the EU will transfer to Ukraine the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the total package in the amount of €18 billion.
Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis informed this.
According to him, we are talking about the payment of €1.5 billion in the form of emergency aid to help Ukraine meet its urgent needs.
"The EU undertakes to support Ukraine as long as it will be necessary," assured the vice-president of the European Commission.
- Ukraine received the first tranche of macro-financial aid from the EU — €3 billion — in January. Kyiv received the first tranche without any conditions. However, according to the agreements, Ukraine will receive the next €15 billion only if it fulfills its obligations.