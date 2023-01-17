The European Union announced the provision of the first €3 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The European Union announced the provision of the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €3 billion.
"Today, €3 billion is being paid to Ukraine, which I am very proud of. This shows what we are capable of when united," said Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson before the meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council.
Sweden will chair the EU Council in 2023.
- On December 14, 2022, Ukraine received the third and last tranche within the eighth macro-financial assistance program of the European Union. The total funding under this program was €5 billion. Ukraine received the first tranche of €2 billion in October, the second — €2.5 billion — in November, and the third — €500 million — in December.
- On December 16, 2022, the European Union finally approved the allocation of €18 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. Funds will be received during 2023.