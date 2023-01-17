News

The European Union announced the provision of the first €3 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The European Union announced the provision of the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €3 billion.

"Today, €3 billion is being paid to Ukraine, which I am very proud of. This shows what we are capable of when united," said Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson before the meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

Sweden will chair the EU Council in 2023.