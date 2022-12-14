The European Parliament approved the provision of €18 billion in financial aid to Ukraine in 2023

The European Parliament voted to allocate €18 billion in financial aid to Ukraine. Funds will be paid throughout 2023.

The press service of the European Parliament writes about it.

"The long-term loan, which is provided on preferential terms, but subject to the implementation of reforms, will cover basic public services, including the maintenance of hospitals and schools and the provision of housing. It is also designed to help preserve macroeconomic stability and restore infrastructure in Ukraine, which is constantly under attack from Russia," they noted.

The European Parliament agreed to the previous proposal, but it was blocked by Hungary at the EU Council vote. After that, the EU Council introduced amendments, and the Hungarian representatives supported it. Now the MEPs have supported the updated aid program.