The EU finally approved the allocation of €18 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The European Union has finally approved the allocation of €18 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. Funds will be received during 2023.

This is stated in the conclusions adopted as a result of the summit of the leaders of the EU member states.

"We have approved a €18 billion aid program for Ukraine. The EU keeps its word," the head of the European Council Charles Michel noted.

The amount will be transferred by the European Union to Ukraine during 2023, just as the funds were allocated in 2022 — retail and loans under preferential payment terms.

In addition, the leaders of the European Union states agreed to increase further military support for Ukraine, as well as direct efforts to bring Russia to justice for war crimes. In particular, they want to increase aid in the field of air defense and mine clearance.