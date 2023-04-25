The EU informed about the payment of another €1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen informed about the allocation of another €1.5 billion for Ukraine. This happened as part of a package of macro-financial assistance, the total amount of which is €18 billion.
According to Laien, the European Union will continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression, support the work of Ukrainian institutions and infrastructure, and carry out reforms.
- Ukraine received the first tranche of macro-financial aid from the European Union in January. It amounted to €3 billion. The second was for €1.5 billion and arrived in March.