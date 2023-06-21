Vitaliy Klitschko informed about political pressure on the capital authorities and on him personally

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko informed about a large-scale campaign to discredit the capitalʼs authorities and him personally.

He stated this in a video message on June 21.

"I would like to briefly comment on the situation currently unfolding in the capital. There is a stormy campaign to discredit the capital authorities and me personally. Endless searches that paralyze the work of city departments and services. In wartime, they bring chaos to the management of the capital. Key enterprises of critical infrastructure are not allowed to work properly. The same documentation comes several times," Klitschko noted.

As an example, 24-hour house arrest for the head of the Department of Municipal Security Roman Tkachuk (in the case of closed shelters). Klitschko stated that there was a request for a preventive measure for Tkachuk, which would have allowed him to travel to emergency situations, but the court rejected it.

Instead, Klitschko stated that "none of the heads of the districts, who are responsible for arranging shelters and are balance-keepers and managers of funds, were not injured." He hints that this is a planned action of the central government, and the heads of district state administrations are in the vertical of the central government.