“Babel” sources: the Presidentʼs Office plans to appoint its own person to replace Klitschko in the KCSA. The most likely person is Kamyshin

The Presidentʼs Office (OP) plans to appoint its own person to replace Vitaliy Klitschko in the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA). Currently, the most likely candidate is the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, which is why the OP is actively integrating him into the life of the capital.

An interlocutor close to Klitschko informed "Babel" about this.

Several interlocutors in Klitschkoʼs circle say that the minister provides information in such a way as to reduce the mayorʼs rating and increase his own.

"Kamyshin during these checks arranged the Kvartal 95 show. He saw a piano in one of the shelters, and he invited the mayor to play. The mayor replied that he will not do concerts," says Klitschkoʼs associate and adds that the mayor has no direct dialogue with the president, Andriy Yermak or Oleksiy Kuleba.

All accusations of bias against Klitschko in the Office of the President are denied. "It is not necessary to simplify the situation to a conflict between someones. A tragedy happened. Three people died. This tragedy is the result of systemic problems in the management of the city," the deputy head of OP Kuleba assures "Babel". And he adds that a simple security guard should not be held responsible for the negligence of officials.