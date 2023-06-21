The court sent the director of the Municipal Security Department of the KCSA Roman Tkachuk under 24-hour house arrest

The court sent the director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Roman Tkachuk to 24-hour house arrest (for two months), Suspilne reports.
He is suspected of official negligence due to the death of people near the closed shelter in the Desnyansky district of the capital. He is responsible for the shelter map, on which the markers did not match the existing shelters.
Roman Tkachuk has been working as a lifeguard for about 17 years. In 2018, he headed the civil protection department of the KCSA. He has the 2nd degree award of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine "For bravery in an emergency situation", the 1st degree award of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine "For bravery in an emergency situation", the honorary award of the All-Ukrainian Association of War Veterans and the "Honor and Glory" award of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine. Currently, during martial law, the Department of Municipal Security is subordinate to the KCSA.
- On the night of June 1, Russia launched another missile attack on the capital. Three people died, including one child. All of them could not get into the shelter of the polyclinic in the Desnyansky district — it was locked. President Zelensky promised that "the reaction will be firm" and added "there may be a knockout." The heads of the districts of Kyiv called on Klitschko to give up one of the positions — either mayor or head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), which he holds. Klitschko said that there is a military administration in Kyiv headed by Serhiy Popko. It is responsible for the safety of citizens in wartime and reports not to the mayor, but to the president.
- On June 10, the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said that all shelters in Kyiv were checked and only 15% of them were suitable for use without significant comments. The KCSA accused the government of manipulation and stated that 65% of the shelters in the capital are suitable for use.