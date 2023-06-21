The court sent the director of the Municipal Security Department of the KCSA Roman Tkachuk under 24-hour house arrest

The court sent the director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Roman Tkachuk to 24-hour house arrest (for two months), Suspilne reports.

He is suspected of official negligence due to the death of people near the closed shelter in the Desnyansky district of the capital. He is responsible for the shelter map, on which the markers did not match the existing shelters.

Roman Tkachuk has been working as a lifeguard for about 17 years. In 2018, he headed the civil protection department of the KCSA. He has the 2nd degree award of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine "For bravery in an emergency situation", the 1st degree award of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine "For bravery in an emergency situation", the honorary award of the All-Ukrainian Association of War Veterans and the "Honor and Glory" award of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine. Currently, during martial law, the Department of Municipal Security is subordinate to the KCSA.