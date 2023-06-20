Director of the Department of Municipal Security of the KCSA Roman Tkachuk was suspected in the case of shelters

The investigative department of the National Police in Kyiv handed over the suspicion to the director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Roman Tkachuk.
This was reported in the press service of the KCSA.
Tkachuk is suspected of improper performance of official duties regarding storage facilities and shelters and the tragedy in the capitalʼs Desnyansky district, when people died as a result of Russian shelling on June 1.
Law enforcement officers handed suspicion to Roman Tkachuk at his workplace. A preventive measure is currently being determined. The KCSA noted that Roman Tkachuk and the Department of Municipal Security cooperate with the investigation and provide access to the necessary documentation.
Roman Tkachuk has been working as a lifeguard for about 17 years. In 2018, he headed the civil protection department of the KCSA. He has the 2nd degree award of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine "For bravery in an emergency situation", the 1st degree award of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine "For bravery in an emergency situation", the honorary award of the All-Ukrainian Association of War Veterans and the "Honor and Glory" award of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine. Currently, during martial law, the Department of Municipal Security is subordinate to the KCSA.
The police established the involvement of another official in the death of people near the shelter.
- On the night of June 1, Russia launched another missile attack on the capital. Three people died, including one child. All of them could not get into the shelter of the polyclinic in the Desnyansky district — it was locked. President Zelensky promised that "the reaction will be firm" and added "there may be a knockout." The heads of the districts of Kyiv called on Klitschko to give up one of the positions — either mayor or head of the Kyiv State City Administration (KCSA), which he holds. Klitschko said that there is a military administration in Kyiv headed by Serhiy Popko. She is responsible for the safety of citizens in wartime and also reports not to the mayor, but to the president.
- On June 10, the Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin said that all shelters in Kyiv had been checked and only 15% of them were suitable without significant comments. The KCSA accused the government of manipulation and stated that 65% of the shelters in the capital are suitable for use.