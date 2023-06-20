The court kept the former president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev in pretrial detention center

The Kyiv Court of Appeal remanded the former president of the "Motor Sich" JSC Vyacheslav Bohuslaev in custody, who is suspected of aiding Russia. The court announced this on June 20.
Bohuslaev remains in custody until July 17, 2023 inclusive, without the right to bail.
- On October 22, 2022, SBU detained the former president of the "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev. He is suspected of treason — he and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters (even after a full-scale invasion). Bohuslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Ukraine imposed sanctions against him.
- Later, the Security Service of Ukraine established that Bohuslaev blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022.
- After the outbreak of full-scale war, Bohuslaev continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials with access to the Russian high command. He complained to them about the attacks on the factory and the looting of Russian soldiers.
- On May 10, "Schemes" journalists discovered that Vyacheslav Bohuslaev asked the Office of the President of Ukraine to include him in the list for exchange with Russia.