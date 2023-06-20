News

The court kept the former president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev in pretrial detention center

Anhelina Sheremet
The Kyiv Court of Appeal remanded the former president of the "Motor Sich" JSC Vyacheslav Bohuslaev in custody, who is suspected of aiding Russia. The court announced this on June 20.

Bohuslaev remains in custody until July 17, 2023 inclusive, without the right to bail.