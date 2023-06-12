China has denied the WSJʼs report of a surveillance base on the US in Cuba

China reacted to the story of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which talked about the creation of an electronic intelligence base in Cuba.

Reuters writes about it.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called this information false, and condemned the US government and media for publishing what he called "contradictory information."

A Biden administration official stated on June 10 that China had been using Cuba for espionage for some time and had upgraded its intelligence-gathering facilities there in 2019. Last week, The Wall Street Journal wrote that China will pay Cuba several billion dollars to create an electronic intelligence base on the island.

"Regarding the alleged espionage activities of China in Cuba, this is false information. In the past two days, we have seen the US government and the media release a lot of conflicting information about the so-called allegations... This is a demonstration of the USʼs ʼcontradictionʼ," Wang Wenbin noted during a press conference.

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken plans to visit China this week. In February, he canceled a planned trip to Beijing after a Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States.

Wang also said he had no information about Blinkenʼs visit, which is expected to be the first visit by the US secretary of state to China in five years.

Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Coscio also called the WSJ story "the US fabrication intended to justify the decades-long American economic embargo against the island nation." According to him, Cuba rejects any foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

A spokesman for the White House National Security Council said on June 8 that the journalistsʼ data was not accurate, but added that Washington is "really concerned" about Chinaʼs relations with Cuba and is closely monitoring them.