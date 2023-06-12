HACC opened a special investigation regarding former NBU chief Kyrylo Shevchenko

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) allowed a special investigation into the case of the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling 206 million hryvnias from "Ukrgasbank".

A special investigation means that the case can be considered without the presence of Shevchenko (he is currently wanted). His interests will be represented by a lawyer.

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office explained that this decision will make it possible to complete the pre-trial investigation and transfer the case to court.

Shevchenko himself wrote on Facebook that the case against him was transferred into closed hearing. This means that in the future, all court procedures will be conducted without the participation of the public, mass media and independent observers.

"Did such a decision come as a surprise? Unfortunately no. It is obvious that in a quite transparent case, excessive publicity is unacceptable for NABU and SAP detectives," Shevchenko added.