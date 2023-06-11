The Black Sea lost its salinity due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

The Black Sea is becoming less salty due to Russians undermining the Kakhovka HPP, the State Inspectorate reported.

Specialists of the department took samples of seawater in Odesa in Nova Dofinivka (berth 243), on the beach "Lanzheron" and at station 16 of the Great Fountain.

According to the results of laboratory tests, they found:

In Nova Dofinivka (243 berths):

suspended substances exceeded by 1.6 times;

exceeded by 1.6 times; total iron is 9 times higher;

salinity is 2.7 times lower than normal.

On "Langeron":

total iron is 5.2 times higher;

salinity is 2.9 times lower than normal.

At station 16 of the Great Fountain:

suspended substances exceeded by 1.1 times;

total iron — 3.4 times;

salinity is 2.9 times lower than normal.

On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink. At least five people died, 27 more went missing.

Now the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir continues to decrease. As of 8 a.m. on June 11, the level of the Kakovka Reservoir in the Nikopol region is 9.35 m. The water level dropped by more than a meter during the day, and by more than 7 meters since the hydroelectric power plant was blown up.