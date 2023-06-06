The first evacuation train arrived from Kherson to Mykolaiv after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. How to evacuate and get help

The first evacuation train arrived from Kherson to Mykolaiv, bringing 43 residents of Kherson and Antonivka village. People were met by the psychosocial support team of the "Vostok SOS" foundation. It registers and records the needs of new arrivals.
The settlements of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tyahynka, Ponyativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske and Sadove were also at risk of flooding due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.
How to evacuate and where to turn
To leave areas where there is a threat of flooding, you can call:
- "Vostok SOS" fund — 0800 332 614;
- "Save Ukraine" fund — 093 696 978 8;
- "Helping to Leave" call center — 093 177 64 58;
- city hotline — 050 040 44 24 or 098 958 17 90;
- crisis response lines of the Ministry of Reintegration — 15-48.
- Kherson hub — 095 214 76 05, 099 973 11 76 or 095 346 29 49.
If you need to get temporary housing, then the public organization "Zhyva" deals with this — follow the link here. Evacuees are also accommodated in Odesa, contact the numbers: 067 420 08 82 or 067 922 77 14, and in Volyn — call 066 657 09 15.
Employees of the "Pehas" shelter in Dnipro will help place pets from the Kherson region. They also take animals with disabilities. Contacts: 068 970 89 00, 097 822 62 08.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, where almost all the animals died.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to $1 billion and will last five years. According to approximate estimates, 35-37 villages will be flooded, said the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota.