The first evacuation train arrived from Kherson to Mykolaiv after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. How to evacuate and get help

The first evacuation train arrived from Kherson to Mykolaiv, bringing 43 residents of Kherson and Antonivka village. People were met by the psychosocial support team of the "Vostok SOS" foundation. It registers and records the needs of new arrivals.

"Бабель"

The settlements of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tyahynka, Ponyativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske and Sadove were also at risk of flooding due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

How to evacuate and where to turn

To leave areas where there is a threat of flooding, you can call:

"Vostok SOS" fund — 0800 332 614;

"Save Ukraine" fund — 093 696 978 8;

"Helping to Leave" call center — 093 177 64 58;

city hotline — 050 040 44 24 or 098 958 17 90;

crisis response lines of the Ministry of Reintegration — 15-48.

Kherson hub — 095 214 76 05, 099 973 11 76 or 095 346 29 49.

If you need to get temporary housing, then the public organization "Zhyva" deals with this — follow the link here. Evacuees are also accommodated in Odesa, contact the numbers: 067 420 08 82 or 067 922 77 14, and in Volyn — call 066 657 09 15.

Employees of the "Pehas" shelter in Dnipro will help place pets from the Kherson region. They also take animals with disabilities. Contacts: 068 970 89 00, 097 822 62 08.