The Czech enterprise, together with “Ukroboronprom”, will repair Ukrainian T-64 tanks

The military repair enterprise of the Czech Republic VOP CZ and the state concern "Ukroboronprom" will soon start repairing Ukrainian T-64 tanks.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic writes about this.

The contract for the repair and modernization of T-64 tanks was concluded on the basis of a memorandum between VOP CZ and Ukroboronprom dated February 2023.

By the end of this year, repaired and modernized tanks, the number of which is not disclosed for security reasons, will go directly from the factory to the front line. T-64s have been in storage for decades, so they need to replace many components and restore combat capability.

Ukrainian specialists will carry out technical control over the modernization, in particular, over equipping the tanks with optical observation systems, means of communication, etc.