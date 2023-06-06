The Czech enterprise, together with “Ukroboronprom”, will repair Ukrainian T-64 tanks

The military repair enterprise of the Czech Republic VOP CZ and the state concern "Ukroboronprom" will soon start repairing Ukrainian T-64 tanks.
The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic writes about this.
The contract for the repair and modernization of T-64 tanks was concluded on the basis of a memorandum between VOP CZ and Ukroboronprom dated February 2023.
By the end of this year, repaired and modernized tanks, the number of which is not disclosed for security reasons, will go directly from the factory to the front line. T-64s have been in storage for decades, so they need to replace many components and restore combat capability.
Ukrainian specialists will carry out technical control over the modernization, in particular, over equipping the tanks with optical observation systems, means of communication, etc.
- On November 10, 2022, the "Ukroboronprom" state concern and the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency (AMOS) under the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic signed an agreement on the creation of a joint defense cluster.
- The repair and modernization of Ukrainian T-64 tanks is the first result of cooperation after the creation of the defense cluster.
- BAE Systems, one of the largest defense companies in the world, will open an office in Ukraine. In the future, repair and production bases. BAE Systems Land and Armaments manufactures M2 and M3 Bradley fighting vehicles, M113 armored personnel carriers, M109 Paladin and Archer self-propelled howitzers, M777 howitzers, Challenger tanks and much more.
- On May 12, the German Rheinmetall concern established a joint venture with Ukroboronprom to repair and produce tanks in Ukraine. It is planned that it will become operational in July 2023.
- The concern "Ukroboronprom" and the German company "Rheinmetall" will start joint production of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.