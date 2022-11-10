Ukraine and the Czech Republic will create a joint defense cluster. Military equipment and ammunition will be manufactured there

State concern "Ukroboronprom" and the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency (AMOS) under the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic signed an agreement on the creation of a joint defense cluster.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukroboronprom".

The agreement was signed on November 9. The creation of a defense cluster involves the production of military equipment, an increase in the production of ammunition of various calibers (both at existing capacities and at newly created ones in safe places), the development of service hubs for the maintenance and repair of equipment, as well as cooperation in the field of high technologies, in particular, the creation of joint research centers.

To implement these plans, leading Ukrainian and Czech defense enterprises, as well as international financial donors, will be involved.